39,343 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,343 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.34. The company has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 52-week low of $125.63 and a 52-week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 324,558 shares of company stock valued at $57,680,137. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

