399,567 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 399,567 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.42 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

