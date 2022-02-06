400,000 Shares in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,735,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,528,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,016,000.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

Shares of CIIGU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU).

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.