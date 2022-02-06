$435.26 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will post sales of $435.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.52 million and the highest is $439.00 million. FirstCash reported sales of $392.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCFS shares. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $97.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

