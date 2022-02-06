43,600 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Morphic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Morphic by 43.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth $284,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.29. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MORF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

