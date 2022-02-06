441,816 Shares in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Acquired by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 441,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,000. Ferro accounts for 1.5% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned about 0.53% of Ferro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Ferro by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after buying an additional 177,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 962.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after buying an additional 2,154,424 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

FOE opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

