$5.34 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) to report sales of $5.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.46 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $8.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $23.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.77 million to $25.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.23 million, with estimates ranging from $17.05 million to $27.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $140.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 385.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 168,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 295,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 27.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

