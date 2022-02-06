500,000 Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Bought by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,311,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,853,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,814,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $5,500,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

JUGG remained flat at $$9.75 on Friday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,763. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

