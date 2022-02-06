$538.76 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce sales of $538.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.87 million to $550.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

MSGE opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

