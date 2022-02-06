55,000 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,975,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after buying an additional 278,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $320.87 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.14 and its 200 day moving average is $294.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.54.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

