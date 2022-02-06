570,512 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 570,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.49% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,468,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Shares of PCT opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

In other news, Director Fernando Musa bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.