$585.08 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report sales of $585.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $586.80 million and the lowest is $582.90 million. Crocs posted sales of $411.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Crocs.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Crocs by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.81. Crocs has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

