$59.30 Million in Sales Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to report $59.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.40 million and the lowest is $59.10 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $46.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $230.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $294.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $295.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $3,997,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,529,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,877,000 after acquiring an additional 65,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after buying an additional 76,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA opened at $74.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

