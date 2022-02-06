$6.31 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce sales of $6.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 million and the highest is $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.96 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

BCYC opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.11. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

