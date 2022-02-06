$60.53 Million in Sales Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will announce sales of $60.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.96 million and the highest is $61.10 million. Teekay Tankers reported sales of $69.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full-year sales of $223.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.87 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $396.21 million, with estimates ranging from $334.52 million to $457.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNK opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 177.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

