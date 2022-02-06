$63.81 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report $63.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.15 million and the lowest is $63.50 million. PROS posted sales of $60.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $250.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.91 million to $250.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $273.92 million, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $281.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS.

PRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. PROS has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 32,954 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $943,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,262 shares of company stock worth $1,920,223. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,167,000 after buying an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,967 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 324,407 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after purchasing an additional 368,133 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

