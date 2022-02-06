65,000 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atotech by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Atotech by 4.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter worth $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Atotech by 13.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter worth $350,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATC opened at $24.13 on Friday. Atotech Limited has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

