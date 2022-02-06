$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce $68.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.26 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $35.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $277.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.70 million to $285.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $282.28 million, with estimates ranging from $273.82 million to $293.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

CPLP opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $299.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.