68,658 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 313,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $61,427,000 after buying an additional 29,365 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,805 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 140,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,791.7% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 163,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

