75,000 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,844,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.17% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,154,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after buying an additional 174,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,043 shares of company stock valued at $12,010,926. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $201.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.01.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

