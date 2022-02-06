75,000 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,844,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.17% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,154,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after buying an additional 174,351 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,043 shares of company stock valued at $12,010,926. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.