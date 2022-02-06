$752.03 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce $752.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $739.00 million and the highest is $772.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $675.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

SITE stock opened at $181.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.75.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.