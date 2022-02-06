$77.20 Million in Sales Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to post $77.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $370.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $371.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $423.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

In other Vita Coco news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kirban acquired 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 in the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vita Coco stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 780,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Vita Coco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vita Coco stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

