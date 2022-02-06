$84.15 Million in Sales Expected for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post $84.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.78 million. Bancorp posted sales of $77.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $348.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.08 million to $352.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $392.50 million, with estimates ranging from $383.29 million to $401.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of TBBK opened at $30.80 on Friday. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 73,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bancorp by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 259,067 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1,204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

