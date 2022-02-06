$887.33 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to post $887.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $952.00 million and the lowest is $832.20 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $267.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of HST opened at $17.46 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

