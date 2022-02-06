88mph (MPH) Price Up 123.4% This Week

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.19 or 0.00080600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $15.05 million and $502,119.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 88mph has traded up 123.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00109883 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 459,953 coins and its circulating supply is 440,313 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

