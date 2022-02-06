8PAY (8PAY) Achieves Market Cap of $2.31 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $99,364.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.82 or 0.07214630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.45 or 1.00163098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00053513 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006550 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

