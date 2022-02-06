$9.91 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce sales of $9.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 million to $28.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.05 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

