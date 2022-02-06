91,568 Shares in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Purchased by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.25% of Akoya Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $328,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Shepler acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 60,073 shares of company stock valued at $770,188 in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

