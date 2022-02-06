91,892 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Purchased by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,000. Comerica comprises 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comerica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,746 shares of company stock worth $620,364. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.91 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.