$92.24 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will announce $92.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.70 million to $95.00 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $94.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $410.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $433.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $470.13 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $507.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $25.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

