$947.93 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report sales of $947.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $954.00 million and the lowest is $937.80 million. Flowserve posted sales of $985.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Mizuho started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Flowserve by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Flowserve by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Flowserve by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 143,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 114,040 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.