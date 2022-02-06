Abyss Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $137,103.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00042239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00109916 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

