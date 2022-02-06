Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

Brokerages expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 697.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $36.76 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.