Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78,634 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after buying an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $347.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

