ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.60% of ACCO Brands worth $87,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,047,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.00 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $765.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

