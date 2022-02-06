Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 118.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Accolade worth $19,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,723,000 after acquiring an additional 208,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after acquiring an additional 595,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 922,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 146,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 86,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCD. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

Accolade stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

