ACoconut (AC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $39,518.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $393,644.22 and approximately $39,518.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00027294 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 155.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

