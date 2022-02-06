Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to announce sales of $2.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.34 million and the lowest is $1.30 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $16.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.23 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $32.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,742,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 854,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,313,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 582,319 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.61 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

