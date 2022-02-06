adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $320.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on adidas from €345.00 ($387.64) to €340.00 ($382.02) in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get adidas alerts:

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. adidas has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts predict that adidas will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in adidas by 78.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas in the second quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in adidas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in adidas by 34.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.