Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.36. 1,909,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. Adient has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adient stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Adient worth $22,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

