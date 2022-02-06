Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Boosted by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,192 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,186 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.0% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Adobe worth $524,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $513.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,907. The company has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $564.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $610.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.