Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,486 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 3.8% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 70,435.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 127,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 97,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $57,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $513.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,907. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $564.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.79.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

