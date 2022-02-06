Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,631 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of Advance Auto Parts worth $34,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $226.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.99. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.01 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.