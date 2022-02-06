Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 207.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of AFL opened at $64.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

