Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,337 shares during the period. Aflac makes up about 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.06% of Aflac worth $22,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.77.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $64.69. 3,633,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,599,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

