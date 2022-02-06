Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

AGGZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:AGGZF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.24. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

