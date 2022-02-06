Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.57.

AFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded up C$0.45 on Friday, reaching C$34.50. 45,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,481. The company has a market capitalization of C$648.26 million and a P/E ratio of 55.92. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.85 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.3099996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

