AhaToken Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.54 Million (AHT)

AhaToken (CURRENCY:AHT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, AhaToken has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. AhaToken has a market cap of $35.81 million and $3.54 million worth of AhaToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AhaToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00051164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.52 or 0.07163938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00055047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,659.88 or 1.00234117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006609 BTC.

AhaToken Coin Profile

AhaToken’s launch date was November 23rd, 2018. AhaToken’s total supply is 7,773,367,076 coins and its circulating supply is 3,275,701,868 coins. AhaToken’s official Twitter account is @_aha_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aha is a professional knowledge Q&A service that allows the users to ask questions and get answers from verified experts. It's possible to ask a professional responder, such as a lawyer, tax accountant, labour accountant, psychological counsellor, insurance agent, etc. AHA can receive token rewards simply by doing Q&A in connection with the blockchain. Whitepaper facebook “

