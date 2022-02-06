Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.34% of Air Lease worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 113,213 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AL. Barclays increased their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $39.21 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.