Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,038 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 79.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $155.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

